Viral video: Pakistani influencer attacked by Cheetah kept at home, sparks Internet humour (WATCH)

    "Cheetah Attack," reads the caption of the post which was shared seven days ago. Since being posted, the clip has amassed 2.3 million likes and 173 million views. It is not clear if the influencer suffered any injuries. However, he is seen walking away from the animal.

    First Published May 20, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    It's normal to see cats and dogs in households. The fluffy creatures take pleasure in their company, as seen by the numerous social media posts that document their excitement. A cheetah in a house is an uncommon sight, though. Recently, a video of a cheetah hitting a Lahore-based influencer has gone viral online.

    Nouman Hassan posted the video to Instagram. A cheetah is seen perched between two men on a sofa in the startling footage. The big cat becomes furious and strikes Hassa close to his ear as he attempts to pet the cheetah on his head and back. It is unclear if the influencer was hurt in any way. He does, however, appear to be moving away from the creature.

    "Cheetah Attack," reads the caption of the post which was shared seven days ago. Since being posted, the clip has amassed 2.3 million likes and 173 million views.

    One user said, "Those who keep wild animals as house pets are the world's most cheap, tacky, and classless people." Another user said, "Money cannot buy morality or class."

    A person wrote, "He better be lucky he ain't bite him after that." 

    An Instagram user said, "Don't keep wild animals as pets! They deserve to be free!"

    Notably, Hassan has lions in his private collection, which he purchased at the Lahore Safari Zoo's auction in August of last year. To save room and money on meat, the zoo auctioned off a dozen lions and tigers. Hassan stated at the time that he purchased "two to three lions" and that the auction was a wonderful opportunity for private collectors who already possessed a large cat to broaden their gene pool.

    Hassan and other owners of these large cats share photographs and videos on social media and hire them out for filming and photoshoots.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
