A 28-year-old programmer from New York City, Coby Goodhart, has created a successful luxury pet care side business, Goodhart Dog Co. While maintaining his full-time engineering job, he earns over $6,000 a month providing high-end dog walking services in Lower Manhattan.

A programmer from New York City has turned his love of animals into a successful luxury side business. Two years after relocating to the city, 28-year-old Coby Goodhart founded Goodhart Dog Co. in 2025. Goodhart continues to work as an engineer full-time, but he now makes over $6,000 (Rs 5.72 lakh) a month from providing high-end pet care, putting his yearly side income well into the six figures.

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In an interview with People, Goodhart revealed that he bases his schedule around his main work and operates his upscale dog-walking and pet-care service around Lower Manhattan. "Goodhart Dog Co. is something I've built around that schedule," Goodhart stated, mentioning that he walks in the mornings, on the weekends, in the evenings, and during his lunch breaks.

"I also have a walker I've brought on and trained, and I pay her during hours when I'm at my day job. The goal is to grow it to the point where it becomes my full-time focus."

Goodhart gets up early and takes walks in the morning before working as an engineer. While a determined walker works the noon shift, he maintains the pace during his lunch break. Every day, they walk ten to twenty dogs together. "There are more walks, training sessions, and client check-ins on the weekends. It's a lot, but I really enjoy it," Goodhart remarked.

Quizzed about his growing client base, Goodhart explained that it has mostly been word of mouth, in addition to social media.

“When you do great work in a small area, people talk. I also hand out business cards on walks and to doormen. They know everyone in the building and are incredibly well-connected," said Goodhart. According to Goodhart, most individuals in New York are busy and under a lot of stress. They require a caring person for their dog.

Goodhart said people in New York are busy and under high stress most of the time. They need someone who takes great care of their dog.

“Pricing varies by client; factors like location, dog size, behaviour, and schedule all play into it. It's a luxury service, so I price accordingly and make sure every client feels that in the experience,” Goodhart said.