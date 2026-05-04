GANA hosted the landmark tenth annual Gujarat-Maharashtra Day in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE on May 1, 2026.

GANA hosted the landmark tenth annual Gujarat-Maharashtra Day in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE on May 1, 2026. The evening drew a vibrant mix of Indian diaspora members, policymakers, artists, and community leaders.

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The ceremony opened with a serene Ganesh Stuti. Gujarat and Maharashtra, two economic powerhouses, standing united as symbols of India’s growing global clout.

Grammy-winning artist Falu Shah delivered a deeply evocative musical performance. Hardik Chauhan brought Saurashtra’s folk vibrance alive with his dynamic stage presence. A youth troupe, choreographed by Heena Gupte, stunned spectators with a high-energy fusion of Ganapati folk traditions, Garba, and Dandiya.

Beyond the spotlight, it was the community spirit that stole hearts. A lavish vegetarian feast—crafted entirely by home chefs—became a tribute to generational recipes and cultural memory.

By spotlighting these grassroots culinary artists alongside dignitaries, the event reinforced a powerful idea: culture isn’t just performed on stage—it lives in kitchens, traditions, and everyday lives.

Powerhouse States, Global Impact

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, applauded the organizers for fostering unity and spotlighting the diaspora’s role. He highlighted that the two states together contribute nearly a quarter of India’s GDP.

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“The real India-US partnership is felt on the ground in these states,” Kwatra remarked, describing the diaspora as a “living bridge” between the two nations.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu offered a compelling analogy, likening India’s federal structure to a joint family. He stressed that Gujarat and Maharashtra, as its “stronger members,” carry the responsibility of driving national growth—predicting they will be pivotal in achieving the ambitious $1 trillion economy milestone.

The event also spotlighted the rising political and cultural influence of Indian Americans. Mayors Hemant Marathe and Pulkit Desai were honoured for their leadership, while noted actresses Archana Joglekar and Pooja Jhaveri added star power to the evening.

GANA President Srujal Parikh reflected on a decade of impactful initiatives—from Diwali soup kitchens in Ahmedabad to wheelchair donation drives, emphasizing continuity between heritage and progress. “These efforts are bridges between our past and our future,” Parikh said.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya hailed the decade-long partnership with the Maharashtrian community as a shining example of unity in diversity, while FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli praised GANA for sustaining the tradition with scale and consistency.

The evening culminated with the recognition of philanthropists Saurin Dave and Kenny Desai, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks.