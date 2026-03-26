Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga is facing police action over a year after sharing a viral story about being kidnapped with her husband. Investigators now suspect the incident was entirely fabricated to gain online followers, a charge Fraga denies, while her husband reportedly believed the event was real.

Followers, subscribers, likes, comments, and shares have all become metrics that many people strive for in today's digital landscape. The need to be relevant online is increasing, frequently leading people to extreme measures. However, how much is too far in the quest for attention? In a highly concerning example, a Brazilian influencer is now facing police action after sharing a kidnapping narrative online that was then called into doubt.

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According to the New York Post, Monniky Fraga, a 27-year-old Brazilian influencer and mother, has been detained by authorities, over a year after telling her followers that she and her husband had been kidnapped by armed men. Police suspect the incident was manufactured to attract more followers and attention online.

Fraga shared a video on social media last April in which she seemed extremely distressed. She claimed that she and her husband had been ambushed outside their home in Igarassu, Brazil, by three armed men. According to her testimony, the men forced them into a wooded location and kept them there for many hours before releasing them when payment was made.

Fraga also alleged that during the incident, her husband Lucas was beaten and their things were stolen. In the video, she informed her viewers, “I spent hours in the woods. I wasn't sure whether I would make it back. There was a river there, and I kept thinking they were going to murder me and toss me in here, and I'd never see anyone again. All I could think of were my kids. They beat up Lucas.”

The video soon gained traction online, with many individuals expressing worry. The story went viral, and her account's interaction soared as a result of the accusations.

What Did The Investigators Say?

Nearly a year after the event, police said the tale does not match their findings. According to The US Sun, officials suspect the kidnapping was faked in order to generate attention online. Officers said Fraga was aware of the scheme and consented to it in advance. They also alleged she maintained communication with one of the people involved following the event.

According to an officer participating in the inquiry, "the investigation suggests she not only knew about it, but agreed to things in advance and stayed in contact with one of those involved afterwards." Police suspect at least three more persons were engaged in the incident.

One of the most startling aspects of the case is the assertion that Fraga's spouse was unaware the event had been manufactured. Despite being present at the supposed kidnapping, he is reported to have believed it was genuine. A police officer commented, "At all times, he has maintained that he genuinely believed it was a real kidnapping."

This has prompted fresh concerns about how the strategy was carried out and who was aware of it. Authorities have identified numerous suspects in the case. One suspected accomplice is already imprisoned for different charges. Another person died before he could be apprehended. A third individual, accused of receiving ransom money, had his home searched as part of the continuing inquiry.

Fraga, on the other hand, has refuted the charges and claims that she was actually abducted. Her attorneys are requesting that she be released from detention and placed under home arrest, citing the fact that she has small children. She is expected to face charges including blackmail, perverting the course of justice and wasting police time. If proven, these offences can carry serious legal consequences.