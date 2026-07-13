Indian Naval Ship INS Sudarshini arrived in Boston to participate in the Grand Parade of Sails for Sail Boston 2026. The ship is representing India as a maritime ambassador during its Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition.

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at Boston on Sunday after her successful participation in the Sail4th 250 celebrations at New York. The ship took part in the Grand Parade of Sails, marking the commencement of Sail Boston 2026, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

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As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, Raghuram Sastry, Consul General of India in Boston, embarked on INS Sudarshini for the Grand Parade of Sails and the ship's ceremonial entry into Boston. Sailing proudly with the Indian Tricolour, INS Sudarshini passed prominent landmarks including Castle Island and the Seaport District before berthing at Boston Fish Pier.

Maritime Ambassador of Goodwill

Joining an international fleet of over 60 tall ships from more than 20 nations, INS Sudarshini is representing India as a maritime ambassador of goodwill during her ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition. Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime diplomacy, international goodwill and cultural exchange, the ship will remain open to visitors from July 12-15, the statement added.

Strengthening India-US Maritime Partnership

Following successful port calls at Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York, INS Sudarshini's participation in Sail Boston 2026 further strengthens the growing India-US maritime partnership and showcases India's rich seafaring heritage on the global stage, the Ministry of Defence underlined.

About Sail250 and Sail Boston 2026

The year 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the US' nation's founding in 1776--the United States of America's Semiquincentennial. For this milestone occasion, a fleet of the world's most magnificent international tall ships and military ships, in an epic peacetime gathering, will sail into the port of Boston as part of Sail250, the Sail250 website states.

Sail Boston is among the elite group of US ports selected to host the Sail250 international fleet, including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York City. (ANI)