US President Donald Trump’s confirmation that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April — while describing bilateral ties as “very good right now” — marks a significant diplomatic moment in one of the world’s most consequential relationships. The planned summit comes after months of friction over trade, technology restrictions and geopolitical flashpoints, and signals a possible recalibration between Washington and Beijing.

At the heart of the upcoming meeting is trade. The United States and China remain deeply economically intertwined despite tariffs, supply chain shifts and regulatory barriers introduced in recent years. Trump’s optimistic tone suggests that both sides may be looking to stabilise commercial ties, reduce uncertainty for businesses and avoid further economic escalation. Any indication of tariff rollbacks or renewed negotiations could lift global markets and reassure investors concerned about prolonged trade disruptions.

Technology policy will also loom large over the talks. US export controls and restrictions targeting advanced semiconductor access have been a major source of tension. Reports that certain technology curbs may be paused ahead of the summit hint at a strategic softening, at least temporarily, to create diplomatic space. For China, easing tech restrictions is a priority; for the US, balancing national security concerns with economic cooperation remains a delicate act.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly over Taiwan and the broader Indo-Pacific region, are another critical dimension. Military manoeuvres, security alliances and strategic competition have raised anxieties globally. A high-level summit provides both leaders an opportunity to manage differences, reduce the risk of miscalculation and reinforce communication channels. Even symbolic gestures of dialogue can help cool rhetoric and stabilise relations.

Beyond bilateral issues, the meeting carries global implications. The US and China together influence international supply chains, energy markets, climate negotiations and multilateral institutions. A more predictable relationship between them can have ripple effects across Asia, Europe and emerging markets. Countries that depend on trade with both powers are watching closely, hoping for reduced volatility.

Domestically, both leaders may also benefit politically from projecting stability and strength on the global stage. By emphasising that relations are “very good right now,” Trump is signalling confidence in his administration’s handling of China policy, while Xi’s reciprocal engagement underscores China’s willingness to maintain high-level dialogue.

However, optimism should be tempered with realism. Structural differences — including strategic rivalry, economic competition and ideological divides — remain deeply rooted. The April summit may not resolve these longstanding issues, but it could reset the tone and establish guardrails to prevent escalation.

In a world shaped heavily by US-China dynamics, even incremental progress at the summit could carry outsized global consequences.