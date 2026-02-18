Vertiv is enhancing its role in powering digital ecosystems with innovative 'Thermal Chain and Power Train' technologies for AI infrastructure cooling. The company focuses on sustainability by reducing power consumption and carbon emissions.

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is intensifying its role in powering the backbone of today's connected world through innovative technologies and comprehensive services that keep digital ecosystems performing reliably across industries. The company's profile reflects a long heritage of engineering excellence and a forward-looking strategy as demand for resilient, efficient data and computing infrastructure continues to escalate.

Vertiv's Solution for AI Infrastructure

Senior Director at Vertiv, Santosh Kulkarni, exclusively spoke to ANI. He said, "AI infrastructure needs a lot of cooling and we have special technologies developed for the same. We call them 'Thermal Chain and Power Train.' We provide end to end solutions for this." "We have an integrated approach to building the required AI Data Structure. We work on sustainability. We reduce the power consumption and we also work on the reduction of carbon emissions," he added.

Global Presence and Summit Participation

Founded more than six decades ago, Vertiv has evolved into a powerhouse in power and cooling solutions, IT infrastructure, and advanced services, serving customers across 130+ countries with a workforce now numbering around 34,000. Vertiv along with several other Indian AI companies is displaying its innovative products at the India AI Impact Summit.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)