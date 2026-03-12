Akshar Foundation's Mazin Mukhtar, at a UNHRC session, highlighted India's investment in the Northeast's development. He urged global recognition for the progress and detailed his NGO's 'learn and earn' educational model for dropouts.

On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Mazin Mukhtar, Co-founder and Associate Director of the Akshar Foundation, highlighted development initiatives in India's northeastern region and urged global recognition of progress made in previously neglected areas.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mukhtar stated that focusing on the growing investments made by the Government of India in the Northeast over the past decade. According to him, the region had long faced neglect and underdevelopment, but recent years have witnessed a noticeable shift through infrastructure expansion and increased public investment. Mukhtar noted that the Northeast has seen the establishment of new universities, hospitals, and bridges, which he said have strengthened connectivity and improved access to essential services for local communities.

As an NGO working in Assam, Akshar Foundation said it has observed the impact of these initiatives firsthand while working with children and families from marginalised backgrounds.

Cultural Uniqueness of Northeast India

He also emphasised the cultural uniqueness of Northeast India, describing it as one of the most diverse regions in the country. The area is home to a wide variety of languages, tribes, traditions, and cuisines, making it a distinctive cultural hub within India.

Akshar Foundation's Educational Initiatives

The Akshar Foundation representative also highlighted the organisation's work in the education sector. Established to help children living in poverty gain the skills needed to improve their lives, the foundation has focused on bringing school dropouts back into the education system. Through its "learn and earn" model inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Nai Talim philosophy, students at the foundation's schools participate in practical activities such as teaching younger children, recycling plastic, and growing food.

According to Mukhtar, this approach allows students to learn through hands-on experiences while becoming active contributors to their communities. He added that support from the Government of India has enabled the organisation to collaborate with government schools and train teachers to implement its model in line with the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)