Venice faces 'irreversible damage': UNESCO considers adding city to world heritage sites in danger list

UNESCO warns that Venice is at risk of irreversible damage from tourism, overdevelopment, and climate change. Will the Italian city be added to the endangered heritage sites list?

Venice, the historic Italian city renowned for its canals and cultural heritage, is facing a serious threat, as warned by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The UN agency has recommended adding Venice to the list of heritage sites in danger due to a combination of overwhelming tourism, overdevelopment, and rising sea levels caused by climate change. The risks posed to the city are likely to lead to 'irreversible damage'.

UNESCO also called on the Italian government to "ensure the utmost dedication" to address "long-standing problems" in Venice. The city is among the 1,157 places designated as world heritage site by UNESCO.

"Resolution of long-standing but urgent issues is hindered by a lack of overall joint strategic vision for the long-term preservation of the property and low effectiveness of integrated coordinated management at all stakeholder levels," the UN agency said about Venice.

A committee comprising 21 UNESCO member states will convene in Riyadh in September to review over 200 designated world heritage sites, including Venice. The committee will decide which sites should be added to the danger list.

Italy's proposed corrective measures for Venice have been deemed insufficient and lacking in detail by UNESCO. Furthermore, the Italian government's communication with the agency since the last Committee session in 2021 has been deemed inadequate, despite previous threats of blacklisting.

In addition to Venice, the cities of Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine have also been recommended for inclusion on the danger list this year.

The Venice municipality has responded to UNESCO's warning, stating that they will carefully review the proposed decision published by the Center for UNESCO's World Heritage Committee and will discuss it with the government.

Mass tourism has been a long-standing challenge for Venice. During the 2019 Carnival, a staggering 193,000 people crowded into the historic center in a single day. The city had planned to introduce a fee for day-trippers to manage visitor numbers, but objections have led to delays in its implementation.

The situation in Venice serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between preserving cultural heritage and managing the impact of tourism and environmental factors. The UNESCO committee's decision in September will be crucial in determining the fate of this iconic city and other heritage sites facing similar challenges around the world.