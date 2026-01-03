Explosions have rocked Venezuela's Caracas and nearby areas. President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency and urged people to mobilise against what he called “imperialist aggression”. Power outages followed the explosions.

Venezuela was thrown into shock early Saturday after loud explosions were heard across the capital Caracas and nearby coastal areas. As videos of the blasts rapidly circulated online, President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency and called on Venezuelans to mobilise to 'defeat this imperialist aggression'. US media later reported that United States was conducting military strikes against Venezuela, according to AFP.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The situation remains unclear and tense, with no official confirmation yet on who carried out the explosions. However, power cuts, smoke, fires and reports of aircraft overhead have deepened fears of a major military escalation.

Explosions shake Caracas in early hours

According to CNN, multiple explosions were heard in Caracas shortly before 1:50 a.m. local time on Saturday. A CNN team on the ground reported several blasts strong enough to shake buildings.

CNN correspondent Osmary Hernandez said one explosion was so powerful that her windows shook. Soon after the blasts, several districts of Caracas lost electricity, leaving parts of the city in darkness.

Journalists in the capital also reported hearing the sound of aircraft flying overhead, which increased concern among residents that a coordinated military operation might be underway.

Videos of explosions go viral online

Videos shared on social media and verified by CNN showed plumes of smoke rising into the night sky over city lights. In one clip, an orange glow could be seen at the base of a smoke column, followed by a flash and a loud booming sound in another location.

As these clips spread rapidly, the phrase “videos of explosions go viral” began trending, with millions watching footage from Caracas and nearby regions.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown.

Reports of blasts outside Caracas

Venezuelan media outlets Efecto Cocuyo and Tal Cual Digital reported that explosions were also heard outside the capital.

According to these reports, blasts were heard in:

La Guaira state, north of Caracas

Higuerote, a coastal city in Miranda state, around 87 km east of Caracas

Social media posts also claimed large explosions at Higuerote Airport, though authorities have not confirmed damage or casualties at the site.

Port of La Guaira reportedly hit

Unconfirmed reports circulating online claimed that the Port of La Guaira, one of Venezuela’s most important ports, was hit by strikes.

Videos showed flames, thick smoke and multiple secondary explosions rising from the port area. These images have not yet been officially verified by Venezuelan authorities.

Some posts claimed US forces bombed the port, but no official statement has been issued by Venezuela, the United States, or international bodies confirming this.

CNN said it has contacted the White House, the US State Department and the Pentagon for comment.

In response to the unfolding events, President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency and addressed the nation. Maduro accused foreign powers of launching an “imperialist aggression” against Venezuela and called on citizens to mobilise to defend the country.

He urged unity and resistance, saying Venezuela would not surrender to outside pressure.

Claims about US involvement remain unconfirmed

The explosions come amid rising tension between Venezuela and the United States.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that Washington was preparing new actions against alleged drug trafficking networks operating in Venezuela.

Trump has previously said that strikes would begin “soon”, and in October stated that he had authorised the CIA to operate inside Venezuela to curb illegal migration and drug flows.

However, there is no official confirmation that the United States carried out the explosions reported on Saturday.

Defence minister’s home allegedly targeted

Sources quoted by Sky News Arabia claimed that the home of Venezuela’s defence minister may have been targeted during the attacks. This claim has not been independently verified.

With power outages, explosions, aircraft sounds and fires reported, fear has spread among residents.

Many Venezuelans took to social media to share videos, check on loved ones and seek information, as official details remain limited.

Authorities have not yet reported casualty figures.

As videos of explosions continue to go viral, the international community is watching closely for official confirmation, clarification and possible diplomatic responses.