Venezuela has announced a nationwide military deployment, including land, air, sea, river, and missile forces, in response to the US naval presence in the Caribbean, amid tensions over Maduro’s government and ongoing counter-narcotics operations.

Caracas: Venezuela on Tuesday announced what it called a major, nationwide military deployment to counter the US naval presence off its coast.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Washington is carrying out a military campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, deploying naval and air forces it says are aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

But the operation has sparked fears in Caracas that the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the ultimate US goal.

Washington's forces have carried out strikes on at least 20 vessels in international waters since early September, killing at least 76 people, according to US figures.

But the United States has yet to release evidence that the vessels were used to smuggle drugs or posed a threat to the country.

The Venezuelan Defense Ministry issued a statement Tuesday announcing a "massive deployment" of land, sea, air, river and missile forces as well as civilian militia.

VTV, the state TV channel, broadcast footage of military leaders giving speeches in several states.

These high-profile government announcements are common in Venezuela these days but they do not necessarily lead to visible military deployments on the ground.

Last week US President Donald Trump played down the prospect of going to war with Venezuela but he said Maduro's days were numbered.

The United States has also ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to Latin America, deployed F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico and currently has six US Navy ships in the Caribbean, as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)