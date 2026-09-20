Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and his Japanese counterpart General Takehiro Morita flew Tejas aircraft from Jodhpur as part of the bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026', which involves frontline fighter jets from both nations.

Air Chiefs Fly Tejas Jets

Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft on Sunday during the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026'.

The two Air Chiefs walked towards their respective aircraft before taking off as part of the exercise, which involves frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and JASDF.

The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets. The JASDF is participating in the exercise with its F-2A fighter aircraft.

A 'Significant Milestone' for Defence Partnership

The bilateral air exercise comes as earlier, on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for India-Japan defence partnership.

In a post on X, he underlined that the maiden visit of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft to India reflects the growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. He recalled the "highly productive discussions" with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi last month, and noted how mutual exchange of visits such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthens this synergy.

IAF Welcomes JASDF for Joint Drills

Meanwhile, on September 8, the Indian Air Force welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) for the bilateral combat exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026'.

Announcing the launch of the joint air defence drills, the Indian Air Force highlighted the strategic objective of the engagement. In a post on X, the media coordination centre of the IAF wrote, "The skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the #IAF welcomes F-2s of #JASDF for Ex Veer Guardian. Strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and taking the Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights. "

Exercise Schedule and Scope

"The bilateral Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will begin at Air Force Station Jodhpur. It will continue till September 22, 2026," the Ministry of Defence release said.

During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions. (ANI)