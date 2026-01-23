ETGE President Mamtimin Ala slammed the CCP's use of Uyghur slave labour in an ongoing genocide, calling it a grave moral failure. He warned that indifferent global consumers are becoming 'hidden enablers' and accomplices in this evil business.

Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), has issued a sharp condemnation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over what he described as the continued use of Uyghur slave labour as part of an ongoing genocide in East Turkistan, calling it one of the gravest moral failures of modern history.

In a post on X, Ala said slavery, "one of the oldest moral wrongs in history", has been taken to an even darker level by the CCP through the systematic exploitation of Uyghur Muslims, turning human lives into "mere instruments for profit" in full view of the world.

A Profound Moral Collapse

According to Ala, the suffering inflicted through forced labour goes far beyond financial exploitation, amounting to a profound moral collapse that strips individuals of dignity and humanity.

Global Consumers as 'Hidden Enablers'

He stressed that the tragedy is compounded by the emergence of a third participant in this system: global consumers. Ala argued that globalisation has enabled a vast consumer base to benefit from products linked to Uyghur forced labour, alongside the enslavers, Chinese authorities and business owners, and the enslaved Uyghur people themselves.

"Many consumers are aware that the products they purchase are tainted by slave labour, yet they remain indifferent and take no action to halt it," he said in his post. Calling this indifference deeply troubling, the ETGE President warned that such consumers effectively become "hidden enablers" and accomplices in what he termed a global slavery operation of unprecedented scale, marked not only by the sheer number of victims, but also by widespread awareness and moral apathy.

Ala further stated that slavery persists today not only because of the greed and cruelty of those who impose it, but because of the silent consent and support of consumers worldwide. "Enslavers know that, as greedy as they are, consumers are willing partners in this evil business," he said. (ANI)