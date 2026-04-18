The World Uyghur Congress has condemned Malaysia for detaining and deporting Uyghur activist Abdulhakim Idris. He was held for 21 hours in Kuala Lumpur and sent to the US, which the WUC claims is part of China's transnational repression.

The World Uyghur Congress has condemned the detention and deportation of Uyghur activist Abdulhakim Idris from Malaysia, describing it as part of an expanding pattern of transnational repression.

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Activist Detained and Deported

In a press release issued on April 16, the organiSation stated that Idris, who serves as Executive Director of the Center for Uyghur Studies, was detained for nearly 21 hours upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur and denied entry without a clear explanation.

According to an interview published by Freedom House, Idris was subsequently deported to the United States, preventing him from carrying out scheduled academic and advocacy engagements in Malaysia, including the launch of a Malay-language edition of his book. He had reportedly been involved in advocacy work in the country since 2022.

Allegations of Chinese-Led Repression

The World Uyghur Congress alleged that the deportation was carried out under pressure from Chinese authorities and reflects a broader strategy aimed at silencing Uyghur voices globally.

The organisation said such actions form part of a pattern that includes arbitrary detention, deportation, surveillance, and intimidation, often extending beyond China's borders and affecting diaspora communities.

It further highlighted the personal toll on activists, noting that Abdulhakim Idris has lost contact with more than 20 family members and has faced ongoing psychological pressure linked to his advocacy.

A recent report by Freedom House has also identified China as a leading perpetrator of transnational repression, documenting new cases in 2025. The incident follows earlier cases involving Uyghur activists, including Dolkun Isa, who has faced detention and deportation in multiple countries, and Idris Hassan, who was detained in Morocco.

Call for Transparency and Action

The World Uyghur Congress has called on Malaysian authorities to provide transparency regarding the incident and clarify the legal grounds for the detention and deportation. It has also urged governments worldwide to take coordinated steps to counter transnational repression and ensure protection for human rights defenders. (ANI)