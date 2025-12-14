Kavita Chand from Uttarakhand summited Antarctica's highest peak, Mount Vinson, on Dec 12. The 40-year-old's achievement is a major step in her Seven Summits quest, having also scaled Mount Elbrus. She hopes to inspire working professionals.

Kavita Chand, a native of Almora in Uttarakhand, has etched her name in India's mountaineering record by successfully summiting Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, on December 12 at 8:30 pm local time. Rising to an altitude of 4,892 metres, the achievement marks a major milestone in her pursuit of the prestigious Seven Summits challenge.

Now based in Mumbai, the 40-year-old climber's accomplishment has drawn widespread admiration, particularly in her home state. Her journey from the hills of Uttarakhand to one of the world's most remote and hostile peaks is being celebrated with pride. With Mount Vinson conquered, Kavita has taken a significant step towards completing the Seven Summits, having earlier scaled Mount Elbrus in Europe.

The Challenge of Mount Vinson

Regarded as one of the most unforgiving mountains globally, Mount Vinson poses extreme challenges due to its isolation, sub-zero temperatures and unpredictable Antarctic weather.

The Antarctic Expedition

Kavita's expedition began on December 3 with her departure from India. She reached Punta Arenas in Chile on December 4 and flew to Union Glacier on December 7. Later that day, she arrived at Vinson Base Camp, situated at approximately 2,100 metres, following a 40-minute flight in a ski-equipped aircraft, highlighting the logistical complexity of Antarctic expeditions.

The climb was led by renowned high-altitude guide Mingma David Sherpa, with the Indian contingent supported by experienced mountaineer Bharath Thammineni and his expedition company, Boots and Crampon. Under their leadership, a nine-member Indian team successfully reached the summit, with meticulous acclimatisation, planning and coordination proving crucial in the harsh conditions.

An Inspirational Message

Reflecting on the achievement, Kavita said carrying the Indian tricolour to the summit was an indescribable honour. She expressed hope that her journey would inspire working professionals to believe that ambition, fitness and career success can coexist.

Beyond Mountaineering

Beyond mountaineering, Kavita is also an accomplished endurance runner. An avid marathoner, she has won the Delhi and Mumbai Hyrox 2025 events in her age category and has completed three races towards the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Challenge. A former media professional, she stepped away from her corporate career in 2024 to pursue fitness full time, a decision she calls life-changing.

Married to Deepak Chand Thakur, CEO and co-founder of NPST, Kavita continues to push boundaries, carrying her roots from Uttarakhand as she advances towards the world's highest summits. (ANI)