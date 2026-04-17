The US Central Command has confirmed the USS Abraham Lincoln is leading a large-scale naval blockade of Iran's ports and coastline in the Arabian Sea. The operation involves over 10,000 personnel, ships, and more than 100 aircraft.

USS Abraham Lincoln Leads Blockade Operations

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has highlighted the role of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the ongoing US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea. In a post on X on Friday, CENTCOM said, "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, April 16." USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts U.S. blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, April 16. The ship's embarked carrier air wing includes eight F-35C stealth fighters, F/A-18 fighter jets, EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, E-2D command and control planes, MH-60 helicopters and… pic.twitter.com/o3DY8JHLaT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2026

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The post mentioned the features of the aircraft carrier, stating, "The ship's embarked carrier air wing includes eight F-35C stealth fighters, F/A-18 fighter jets, EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, E-2D command and control planes, MH-60 helicopters and CMV-22B Ospreys for logistics support."

The US blockade comes amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) operating in the Arabian Sea highlights the scale of the US naval presence in the Iranian waters amid escalating tensions.

Scale and Scope of the Maritime Blockade

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. US forces are not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation."

Supporting Warships in Operation

In another update, CENTCOM added, "Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) stand watch as US forces remain vigilant and enforce the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas." The USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) is among the warships tasked with monitoring and intercepting vessels in the vicinity of Iranian waters.

US Officials Address Blockade Details

Meanwhile, US President Trump highlighted ongoing US military measures in the region, particularly the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. "We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us. The Navy's incredible, and I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering. No ship is going past our Navy," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks were made by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, while speaking to the media. Gen Caine underlined that the blockade applies to all ships- irrespective of their nationalities. (ANI)