The US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, a move welcomed by global leaders as a step toward de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan mediated the deal, with leaders now calling for serious negotiations for lasting peace.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, signalling a temporary pause in hostilities and a potential step toward de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East. Global leaders welcomed the development but emphasised that lasting peace will require serious negotiations.

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Global Leaders Welcome Cautious Optimism

"For now the world has stepped back from disaster. But there's no room for complacency. Serious negotiations now required for lasting peace. Oman will support this work for the vital and urgent purpose of strong and enduring regional security," tweeted Oman Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, highlighting the cautious optimism accompanying the ceasefire.

Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb expressed support for the agreement, stating, "I welcome the ceasefire agreed between Iran and the US last night. We continue to support all the efforts to end the war and to build this ceasefire into a more permanent arrangement in the Strait of Hormuz and in the whole Middle East."

The European Union also welcomed the truce. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen remarked, "I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation. I thank Pakistan for its mediation. Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue. We will continue coordinating with our partners to this end."

And, President of the European Council Antonio Costa posted, "I welcome the announcement by the United States and Iran of a two-week ceasefire. I urge all parties to uphold its terms in order to achieve sustainable peace in the region. The EU stands ready to support ongoing efforts and remains in close contact with its partners in the region. I thank Pakistan and all other parties involved in facilitating this agreement."

A Fragile Window for Diplomacy

The ceasefire comes after intense diplomatic efforts, with Pakistan playing a mediatory role in facilitating the agreement. Leaders across the globe have underscored the importance of sustaining dialogue to avoid a relapse into conflict.

While the temporary halt in fighting is being seen as a positive development, officials caution that the situation remains fragile. Oman, Finland, and the EU have collectively indicated their readiness to support ongoing negotiations aimed at a more permanent resolution, stressing that regional security cannot be compromised.

The two-week truce is intended to create a window for diplomatic engagement, with hopes that it can evolve into a longer-lasting arrangement. As global attention turns toward negotiations, leaders have called on all parties involved to uphold the ceasefire terms and work toward a sustainable solution, emphasising that the momentary step back from conflict must translate into concrete progress for lasting peace.