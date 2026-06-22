Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi linked Iran's FIFA World Cup draw against Belgium to national resilience, honouring the victims of the Minab school bombing with the hashtag #Minab168. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was hailed for his performance.

Iranian Officials Link National Resilience to Minab Tribute

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the Minab school bombing while hailing Iran's outstanding performance in their second Group G clash against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026, affirming the Islamic Republic's resolve towards defending the "honour and dignity" of its people. In a post on X, the Foreign Minister shared an AI-generated image of ethereal figures aiding an Iranian goalkeeper in guarding the football in a match. He added the hashtag "Minab168" in memory of the 168 students killed in the February 2026 missile strike on a primary school in Minab.

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"From the football pitch to the negotiating table to the battlefield, every step we take as Iranians is part of a larger struggle: defending the honour and dignity of our dear people," he wrote in the post. From the football pitch to the negotiating table to the battlefield, every step we take as Iranians is part of a larger struggle: defending the honor and dignity of our dear people.#Minab168 pic.twitter.com/CFZ6EbYo49 — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2026

In a similar show of national resilience, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf invoked the memory of victims of the Minab school incident ahead of technical talks with the United States in Switzerland, saying their sacrifice would guide the actions of the Islamic Republic during the negotiations with Washington. In a post on X, Ghalibaf said he, along with the Iranian delegation, carried the memory of the children of Minab and other Iranian martyrs with them as they prepared for the talks.

"I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behaviour at every moment. They see us and expect things of us. God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran," Ghalibaf wrote, adding the hashtag "Minab168" and dedicating the message to the memory of the children of Minab School.

Meanwhile, the country's football team is competing under the name "Minab 168" and wearing gold pins on their uniforms as an emotional tribute in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Beiranvand's Heroics Secure Draw Against Belgium

Aragchi's remarks come as Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand brought laurels to his nation as he produced a series of crucial saves to keep his side in the Group G match against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 33-year-old goalkeeper earned widespread praise after his magnificent performance at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (Local Time).

Beiranvand made seven saves in total, including four diving stops and three high claims, while also preventing an estimated 1.70 goals. His heroics ensured Iran secured a valuable point and earned him the 'Superior Player of the Match' award.

Belgium began the contest on the front foot and dominated possession during the opening stages. Maxim De Cuyper tested Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, but the Iranian shot-stopper was equal to the challenge. Iran remained threatening on the counterattack and thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi converted a cleverly worked free-kick routine. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out for a marginal offside.

The Belgian attack continued to probe throughout the first half, creating several opportunities, but Beiranvand repeatedly came to Iran's rescue with a string of crucial interventions.

Group G Finely Balanced

The draw leaves Group G finely balanced, with Iran sitting top and Belgium second on two points. New Zealand and Egypt are both on one point, keeping qualification prospects open for all four teams heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures. (ANI)