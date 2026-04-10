Israeli expert Sagiv Steinberg warns the US-Iran ceasefire is extremely fragile and could break 'at any second' amid ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict and disputes over Lebanon's inclusion in the truce, with talks in Islamabad facing uncertainty.

Director General (and CEO) and Director of Communications at the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs, Sagiv Steinberg, warned that the ceasefire between the US and Iran can be broken at any second, expressing doubts over the outcome of the negotiation talks in Islamabad. Speaking with ANI, Sagiv Steinberg said, "When you view it in the Israeli-US-Iran war, everything seems to be quiet now. But as far as we can see what happens with the Strait of Hormuz, the dialogue between the US and Iran, we don't know what will happen with the conversations in Islamabad on Saturday. Now everything is calm, but everything can erupt in a second again."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Disputes Complicate Fragile Truce

Speaking about Israel's continuous attack on Lebanon, Steinberg said, "When we look at the second front, it's the Israeli-Lebanon front that influenced the first front of the Israeli-American-Iran front. There is no ceasefire over there. Since the morning, Israel has bombed and destroyed Hezbollah terrorists, and Hezbollah fired on the north of Israel at the civilians"

Speaking on the conflicting statements of Pakistan over Lebanon's inclusion in the temporary ceasefire agreement, Steinberg said, "No one knows what goes on over there. No one knows what the true proposal is that is on the table. But we can hear what the Vice President, Vance, said, and we can hear what the spokesperson of the White House said. Lebanon is not a part of this game because Lebanon and Hezbollah decided to start a war with Israel."

"The White House supports the Prime Minister's tweet, and we will have to wait until Saturday, and maybe earlier... There is an ultimatum from the White House to open the Strait of Hormuz, and we will have to see where it goes, whether it goes into Saturday or even earlier, and the bombing of Iran will erupt again," he added.

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.