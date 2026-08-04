India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and UPS CEO Carol Tome to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, and education, further strengthening the India-US partnership.

High-Level Engagements in Georgia

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a series of high-level engagements in the US state of Georgia, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, innovation and education, as India and the US continue to strengthen their strategic partnership.

In a series of posts on X, on Monday (local time), Kwatra shared details of his meetings with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, and academic leaders from universities across the southeastern United States.

Meeting with Governor Brian Kemp

Kwatra said he had a "warm meeting" with Governor Brian Kemp, during which he congratulated the governor on his successful tenure and discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership.

"We discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership, greater connectivity, and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Looking forward to Georgia's continued contribution to stronger India-U.S. ties," the envoy said.

Strengthening Logistics with UPS

The Indian ambassador also met UPS CEO Carol Tome to discuss the growing India-US economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and the company's expanding investments and presence in India.

"We discussed the growing India-U.S. economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS's expanding investments, engagement and presence in India. Indian economy offers exciting opportunities in innovation, manufacturing, and global business partnerships," Kwatra said. Delighted to meet Carol Tomé, CEO of @UPS. We discussed the growing India–U.S. economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS’s expanding investments, engagement and presence in India. Indian economy offers exciting opportunities in innovation,… pic.twitter.com/8UWRQsjymm — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 3, 2026

Boosting India-US Education Ties

As part of his engagements, Kwatra also participated in the India-US Education Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, where he interacted with leaders from 20 universities across the southeastern United States.

According to the envoy, discussions focused on strengthening research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, technology collaboration, and opportunities for opening satellite campuses in India. Pleased to join leaders from 20 universities across the southeastern U.S. at the India–U.S. Education Roundtable hosted by @CGI_Atlanta. Productive discussions on research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, and technology collaboration and opening of satellite campuses… pic.twitter.com/4xgWSEWChX — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 3, 2026

"Productive discussions on research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, and technology collaboration and opening of satellite campuses in India. As India and the United States invest in the future, education remains one of the strongest pillars of our strategic partnership," his post read. (ANI)