The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) welcomed India's participation in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, highlighting the move as a catalyst for securing vital mineral supply chains for both nations.

This historic engagement will create momentum for collaboration to secure the critical mineral supply chains vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security, according to a statement from the Forum.

India's Pivotal Role in Critical Minerals

India today is emerging as a pivotal critical minerals player, with some of the world's largest reserves of key resources such as the rare earth elements, alongside a rapidly expanding exploration and auction pipeline. Leveraging this geological endowment is essential not only to unlock a significant economic opportunity supporting advanced manufacturing, sustainable energy, and high-tech jobs but also to reduce global overdependence on a few concentrated supply sources, as per the statement.

Call for a US-India Critical Mineral Framework

USISPF supports a critical mineral framework agreement that provides the template to ensure the US and India access to critical minerals through standards for government and private investment in areas including mining, processing and recycling to price guarantees that protect producers from competitors' unfair trade policies.

Deepening Government-Industry Collaboration

USISPF strongly supports efforts to deepen government-industry collaboration on: codeveloping transparent and predictable policy frameworks; promoting joint ventures and technology partnerships across the mine to market value chain. We believe these steps are vital to translating India's resource potential into real projects and bankable, long-term contracts that underpin both countries' energy security and industrial competitiveness.

Future Engagement and Initiatives

We look forward to continued engagement with policymakers and industry leaders in both countries to advance practical initiatives like President Trump's "Project Vault" that strengthen critical minerals cooperation that is key to our economic and national security, technological leadership, and a resilient energy future.

