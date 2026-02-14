USIBC President Atul Keshap authored a blog on US-India AI leadership, highlighting the US-India TRUST initiative. A US Chamber/USIBC delegation will attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi to deepen tech convergence for responsible AI.

US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Ambassador Atul Keshap has authored a new blog titled "Advancing Sound AI Leadership Through US-India Ties," underscoring the importance of deeper technological collaboration between the United States and India to ensure responsible and democratic leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). From launching the US-India TRUST initiative to leading a US Chamber & USIBC delegation to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he outlines in the blog why deeper tech convergence is key to responsible, democratic AI leadership.

US-India AI Leadership and Tech Convergence

"In 2023, the US Chamber helped launch US-India AI technology cooperation when we hosted the first bilateral talks that led to the formation of the US-India TRUST initiative." He added, "Now, the US Chamber and our US-India Business Council (USIBC) are preparing to lead a delegation of American business leaders - ably helmed by the Chamber's Jordan Crenshaw and Jay Gullish - to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, next week."

"Among the most important convenings on AI taking place anywhere in the world this year, the summit represents a unique opportunity to deepen US-India technological convergence, critical to ensuring that the transformative power of AI is guided by democratic and market-oriented principles."

He also highlighted that the US business chamber is bringing the voice of the American private sector to the forefront. "As an official partner of the Summit, the US Chamber is bringing the voice of the American private sector straight to the forefront of these ground breaking discussions. Our delegation, comprised of US Chamber experts and business leaders, will lend expertise building upon the US Chamber's leadership role at previous AI summits in France, the UK, and beyond."

"As AI rewires every sector of the global economy, the collaboration between the US and India-two of the world's most dynamic innovation ecosystems-is increasingly essential to driving responsible innovation. Together, our companies and entrepreneurs are pioneering AI applications across healthcare, agriculture, financial services, and more."

"Our delegation will engage top US and Indian officials, as well as those from other international governments, several Indian ministers, and some of the world's leading executives. These conversations will promote thoughtful AI leadership, sound governance, and strategic technology and business partnerships--from AI and critical minerals to quantum computing."

"Our US Chamber and USIBC delegation looks forward to a productive week in India and to continuing our work with government and industry leaders from both countries to unlock the full potential of public-private collaboration on AI--and to ensuring that responsible innovation and investment will keep America, India and like-minded nations at the forefront of global AI competitiveness."

About the India AI Impact Summit

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. The Summit serves as a pivotal global platform to develop a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI. It moves beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that drive economic growth, social development, and sustainable AI use.

Core Pillars and Deliverables

Structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- the event will feature focused discussions on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and broader economic and social progress. Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Participants will explore AI's effects on professions and industries, emerging skill needs in the job market, startup engagement opportunities with investors and partners, and AI's role in supporting farmers, small businesses, and service providers. Sessions will cover AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection, and India's approach to sovereign AI, including indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors.

AI Impact Expo and Practical Applications

A major highlight is the AI Impact Expo, showcasing practical AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency, and accessibility -- demonstrations designed to illustrate how AI addresses real-world challenges and enhances service delivery.

Spotlight on Skilling

The Summit will also spotlight national skilling efforts, such as "Yuva AI for All", a free and accessible course to build basic AI awareness among students and professionals. (ANI)