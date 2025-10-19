The United States has issued a stern warning to Hamas over a planned attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, calling it a “direct and grave” violation of the ceasefire agreement and urging Hamas to uphold its commitments to maintain peace.

Washington: The United States on Saturday (local time) issued a stern warning to Hamas over what it described as a "planned attack" on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, saying such an act would constitute a "direct and grave violation" of the existing ceasefire agreement with Israel, marking the end of the two-year war after the October 7 attacks.

In a statement, the US Department of State stated that it had received credible intelligence reports suggesting that Hamas was preparing to carry out a serious violation of the truce, this time targeting its own people.

"The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza," the statement read.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the statement added.

The United States, alongside other international guarantors of the truce, called on Hamas to immediately halt any actions that would endanger civilians or destabilise the fragile peace in the region.

"The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms. Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the statement said.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining regional stability, the State Department emphasised that any aggression from Hamas would not only violate the ceasefire but also threaten ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at long-term peace.

"The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole," the statement added.

The warning comes amid ongoing efforts by regional and international actors to maintain calm following the latest round of ceasefire negotiations brokered between Israel and Hamas, with Egypt, Qatar, and the US playing key roles in the mediation process.

According to the Times of Israel, the warning follows over a week of reported incidents in which Hamas members have executed dozens of individuals, including members of rival clans and other Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel.

However, there is also uncertainty over how such internal actions by Hamas would constitute a breach of the ceasefire, as the agreement is generally understood to focus on preventing hostilities between Hamas and Israel.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump said the US and Israel were coordinating efforts to establish safe zones within Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza, which would provide refuge for Palestinians seeking to escape possible retaliation by Hamas, the Times of Israel reported.

