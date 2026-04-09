US VP JD Vance lauded India's 'exciting start-up technology'. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor discussed the strong future of US-India ties with President Donald Trump and met with the Commerce Secretary on AI and pharma investments.

US VP Vance on India's Tech Prowess

The US Embassy in India on Thursday posted a quote wherein US Vice President JD Vance had said that India and the US have much to offer one another. The Embassy quoted Vance as saying that India has the most exciting start-up technology in the world. In a post on X, the Embassy said, ""India and the United States have so much to offer one another. We've got great hardware -- the leading artificial intelligence hardware in the world. You have one of the most exciting start-up technology infrastructures anywhere in the world." - VP Vance during his visit to India in April 2025". https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2042096804267696216?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Envoy Gor Holds High-Level Talks on Bilateral Ties

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor who is in the United States attended a dinner at the White House and said that during the dinner he discussed US-India ties with President Donald Trump. Gor called the evening memorable, and praised Trump's efforts in securing global stability and future of India-US ties. In a post on X, he said, "Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time." https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2041726628737212562?s=20

Earlier in the day, Gor met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and discussed the US-India commercial roadmap. Gor said that they discussed ways to boost New Delhi-Washington cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Indian pharma investment in the US. In a post on X, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the U.S.-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains." (ANI)