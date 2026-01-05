Shots were fired at US Vice President JD Vance's home in Cincinnati overnight, shattering several windows and triggering a major security response. The Secret Service and local police rushed to the scene, and a suspect has been detained.

The incident took place during the night at JD Vance's residence in the East Walnut Hills area of Cincinnati, Ohio. According to early reports, shots were fired into the home, causing multiple windows to shatter.

Police and Secret Service agents rushed to the scene in the early hours of Monday after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers secured the area and began an investigation into the attack.

Suspect detained, investigation ongoing

Local police confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. However, authorities have not yet said whether formal charges have been filed. Cincinnati police told local news outlet WCPO that the suspect was detained, but did not release further details about the individual or the possible motive behind the attack.

The case remains under investigation, and officials said more information would be shared once facts are confirmed.

JD Vance and family were not at home

An official said that Vice President Vance and his family were not at the residence at the time of the incident. According to a preliminary inquiry reported by CNN, authorities do not believe the suspect entered the home.

Police and Secret Service personnel were seen inside the property following the attack, inspecting damage and gathering evidence.

Heightened security in the area

The incident comes after increased security in the neighbourhood over the New Year holidays. Roads around the vice president’s home had been closed for several days until Sunday.

City officials said checkpoints were set up, and local residents had been advised to expect a strong law enforcement presence in the area during the holiday period.

Last week, JD Vance did not travel to Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump and other senior officials to monitor the US operation in Venezuela. Officials said this decision was made due to security concerns. Instead, the vice president monitored the operation through a secure video conference before flying back to Cincinnati once it ended. His office said Vance was 'deeply integrated in the process and planning'.

In a statement, Vance’s office added that, due to increased security concerns, the administration has limited how often the president and vice president are together outside the White House.

While no injuries were reported, the attack on the vice president’s home has raised fresh concerns about security for senior US leaders. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that protecting public officials and their families remains a top priority.