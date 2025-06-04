Two Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu, have been charged in the US for smuggling a dangerous fungus, Fusarium graminearum, into a Michigan lab. The pathogen is considered a potential agroterrorism weapon.

Washington: Two Chinese nationals have been charged by the US Department of Justice for allegedly smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States for research purposes at the University of Michigan Laboratory.

According to the Justice Department release, Yunqing Jian (33) and Zunyong Liu (34) were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.

The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian and Liu's smuggling of a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon, into the US.

According to the release, the fungus causes "head blight", a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses.

In a release, the US Department of Justice said, “The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian's and Liu's smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon. This noxious fungus causes 'head blight,' a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Fusarium graminearum's toxins cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock.”

According to the complaint, Jian received Chinese government funding for her work on this pathogen in China. According to the complaint, Jian's electronics contain information describing her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The complaint alleged that Jian's boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen.

Jian first lied but then admitted to smuggling Fusarium graminearum into the US through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in order to conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan, where his girlfriend, Jian, worked, according to the US Justice Department release.

In the release,US Attorney Jerome F Gorgon Jr stated, “The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals--including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party--are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said, “The federal charges announced today against Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu, both residents of the People's Republic of China, signify a crucial advancement in our efforts to safeguard our communities and uphold national security.”

Gibson said that these individuals exploited their access to laboratory facilities at a local university to engage in the smuggling of biological pathogens, an act that posed an imminent threat to public safety. Jian will be appearing in federal court in Detroit this afternoon for her initial appearance on the complaint.

FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed the arrest of a Chinese national in the US for allegedly smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the US. He called this case a "sobering reminder" that the CCP is working to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target the food supply in the US.

In a post on X, Patel stated, "New... I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country. The individual, Yunqing Jian, is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called "Fusarium graminearum," which is an agroterrorism agent, into the U.S. to research at the University of Michigan, where she works. This fungus can cause a disease called "head blight," a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, causing significant health issues in both humans and livestock. It is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Evidence also indicates Jian had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and had received funding from the Chinese government for similar work on this pathogen in China."

"Jian's boyfriend, Zunyong Liu -- also charged in the complaint -- works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen. Liu is alleged to have first lied, then admitted, to also smuggling Fusarium graminearum into America, through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, so that he too could conduct research at the University of Michigan. Both individuals have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud. This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences, putting American lives and our economy at serious risk. Your FBI will continue working tirelessly to be on guard against it. Our @FBIDetroit team did excellent work in this case, partnering with @CBP. Justice will be done," he added.