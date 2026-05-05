The US has warned Iran of a “devastating” response if commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is attacked. Officials said the ceasefire still holds but cautioned against escalation, stressing protection of international maritime trade routes.

The United States is "not looking for a fight" over the Strait of Hormuz and its ceasefire with Iran still holds, but any attack on commercial shipping will be met with a "devastating" response, the Pentagon chief said Tuesday.

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The warning from Pete Hegseth came on the second day of a US effort to facilitate the transit of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed in response to the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"We're not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway," Hegseth told reporters.

"If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower," the Pentagon chief said.

Top US military officer General Dan Caine meanwhile said US forces are ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so.

"No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve," said Caine, who spoke alongside Hegseth.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander responsible for US troops in the Middle East, said Monday that Washington's forces had intercepted missiles and drones fired by Iran and also destroyed six small Iranian boats that threatened shipping.

But both Caine and Hegseth downplayed those hostilities, with the general describing it as "low harassing fire" and the Pentagon chief saying that "right now, the ceasefire certainly holds."

US and Israeli forces launched the war against Iran on February 28, after which the Islamic republic closed the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital route for oil and gas exports -- while American forces later launched a blockade of Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended what was initially a two-week ceasefire, but the conflict -- and its widespread economic fallout -- remains unresolved.

Caine said there are currently "22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit."

Cooper said Monday that the United States is not directly escorting ships but rather had cleared a safe path through the Strait of Hormuz and then put in place multi-layered defenses including ships, aircraft and electronic warfare to respond to any threats.

Hegseth made clear in his remarks that the operation will not be open-ended.

"We're stabilizing the situation so commerce can flow again, but we expect the world to step up. At the appropriate time, and soon, we will hand responsibility back to you," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)