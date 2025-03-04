US suspends military aid to Ukraine after Trump-Zelensky clash at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kyiv to negotiate peace with Russia.

Washington DC: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 03) halted military assistance to Ukraine, significantly increasing pressure on Kyiv to engage in peace talks with Russia, according to a White House official. The decision follows a recent high-profile dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Trump pushes for a swift resolution to the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Trump avoided directly confirming whether aid would be paused when questioned by reporters. However, any delay in U.S. weapon supplies could quickly undermine Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian offensive.

According to the report, all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

On Monday, Trump warned that he would "not put up" with Zelensky’s defiant stance for much longer, urging the Ukrainian leader to be "more appreciative" of U.S. support.

During a speech at the White House, Trump stated that Zelensky "won't be around very long" unless a ceasefire agreement is reached with Moscow. According to The New York Times, the suspension took effect immediately, halting the delivery of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of weaponry to Ukraine.

On Monday, Zelensky stated that he wanted the war to end "as soon as possible."

His remarks followed accusations that Russia—having first invaded Ukraine in 2014 and significantly escalating the conflict in 2022—was not genuinely committed to peace negotiations.

