'We understand America's importance...': Zelenskyy's video message after Trump's 'not thankful' charge (WATCH)

Days after his tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump over Ukraine's gratitude towards Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message reaffirming Ukraine's appreciation for US support.

we understand importance of america zelenskyy reaffirms ukraine gratitude to US amid trump criticism anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

A few days after his heated exchange with former US President Donald Trump, who criticized him for being "less thankful" to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video message emphasizing that Ukrainians have always appreciated America's support and have never stopped feeling grateful.

"It's gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians were "grateful for all the support we've received from the United States".

"Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security. What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this," Zelenskyy wrote on X with a video clip.

During a heated and confrontational meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, former US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not showing enough gratitude.

"You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards," Trump said, adding: "You gotta be more thankful." Vance echoed this sentiment, pointedly asking, "Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?"

His statement followed a European leaders' summit in London. The meeting, held at the historic Lancaster House, took on added urgency after Trump rebuked Zelenskyy—an incident that shocked Western allies while pleasing Russia. Russian commentators even remarked that it was "a miracle of restraint" that Trump and Vance refrained from physically confronting Zelenskyy.

"As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate. Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Türkiye," the Ukrainian President wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy, along with a group of European leaders, participated in the summit during a period of heightened tension in the conflict. As reported by CNN, Starmer informed reporters that he was collaborating with France and a select group of nations to develop a strategy aimed at ending the hostilities, which would later be proposed to the United States.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Zelensky to work with Europe for possible peace deal amid Trump row, allies pledge support dmn

Zelensky to work with Europe for possible peace deal amid Trump row, allies pledge support

Donald Trump's bold crypto move: How US Strategic Crypto Reserve could change markets AJR

Donald Trump's bold crypto move: How US Strategic Crypto Reserve could change markets

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown shk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA urges transportation of body

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA seeks repatriation

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold shk

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon