'We understand America's importance...': Zelenskyy's video message after Trump's 'not thankful' charge (WATCH)

A few days after his heated exchange with former US President Donald Trump, who criticized him for being "less thankful" to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video message emphasizing that Ukrainians have always appreciated America's support and have never stopped feeling grateful.

"Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security. What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this," Zelenskyy wrote on X with a video clip.

During a heated and confrontational meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, former US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not showing enough gratitude.

"You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards," Trump said, adding: "You gotta be more thankful." Vance echoed this sentiment, pointedly asking, "Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?"

His statement followed a European leaders' summit in London. The meeting, held at the historic Lancaster House, took on added urgency after Trump rebuked Zelenskyy—an incident that shocked Western allies while pleasing Russia. Russian commentators even remarked that it was "a miracle of restraint" that Trump and Vance refrained from physically confronting Zelenskyy.

"As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate. Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Türkiye," the Ukrainian President wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy, along with a group of European leaders, participated in the summit during a period of heightened tension in the conflict. As reported by CNN, Starmer informed reporters that he was collaborating with France and a select group of nations to develop a strategy aimed at ending the hostilities, which would later be proposed to the United States.

