US suspends all foreign aid, initiates review to align with 'America First' policy

The United States has suspended all foreign aid and launched a review of its financial assistance programs to ensure they align with the "America First" policy and deliver tangible benefits to the American public.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

The United States has declared a halt to all foreign aid and initiated a comprehensive review of its financial assistance to other nations. This review aims to ensure that such aid aligns with the "America First" policy and operates effectively. This decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Sunday said, "President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative."

She stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has temporarily halted all US foreign aid financed by the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to conduct a thorough review.

"He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programmes to ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda," Bruce said.

"The mandate from the American people was clear -- we must refocus on American national interests. The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously," State Department spokesperson said.

She further noted that the enforcement of Trump's Executive Order, along with the secretary's directive, advances that objective.

In 2023, USAID allocated almost USD 45 billion in foreign assistance to 158 nations. Among the recipients were Bangladesh, which received USD 400 million, Pakistan with USD 231 million, Afghanistan with USD 1 billion, India with USD 175 million, Nepal receiving USD 118 million, and Sri Lanka, which was allocated USD 123 million.

