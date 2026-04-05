US Special Forces have rescued the second F-15 crew member alive after Iran downed the jet. The operation is ongoing as the individual is not yet safe and exfiltration from Iran is the next goal, according to official sources.

Successful Rescue Mission Amid Ongoing Danger

The United States Special Forces have rescued the second F-15 crew member alive, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict, Axios reported, citing government officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the report, three US government officials told Axios about the successful rescue mission. Citing a US government official, Al Jazeera reported that the rescue operation is still in progress as the F-15 crew member is "not safe" yet. US Special Forces aim to successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety.

Search Operations and Local Confrontation

Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member. During the search operations, Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters, according to CNN.

The incident occurred in the isolated highlands of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, as well as the Bakhtiari region, where local groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters on Saturday, as detailed by Iran's Fars News Agency. Following the confrontation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) praised the tribal groups, describing them as "courageous, valiant and victorious guardians of the borders," as per reports cited by CNN.

Iranian Search Efforts and Incentives

This followed the release of footage on Friday allegedly depicting nomadic Bakhtiari tribesmen armed with rifles patrolling the mountainous terrain of Iran's Khuzestan province in search of the American personnel. In the video, one of the individuals is heard saying, "God willing, he will be found." To further incentivise the search, Iranian authorities had reportedly announced substantial financial bounties for the successful capture of the missing individual.

Trump Withholds Comment on US Response

Earlier, US President Donald Trump withheld details regarding the potential US response should a missing crew member, forced to eject over Iran, be harmed or captured, The Independent reported. The President declined to specify a course of action during a brief telephone interview on Friday. When questioned by The Independent about the measures he might take if the airman is mistreated by Iranian forces, Trump stated, "Well, I can't comment on it because we hope that's not going to happen."

IRGC Claims Drone Downing

In latest development in the situation in West Asia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have destroyed the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the central city of Isfahan, according to the Fars news agency. (ANI)