The US has revoked and denied visas of Indian business executives and their families for alleged fentanyl precursor trafficking. The US embassy stressed strict action, citing Trump's anti-drug campaign and emphasised continued India-US cooperation.

The United States announced on Thursday that it has revoked and denied visas to certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders, citing their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors. The action also extends to their close family members. The announcement was made by the US embassy in New Delhi, but the names of the affected business leaders have not been disclosed. There was no immediate reaction from the Indian government regarding the decision.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Action linked to US anti-drug campaign

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid linked to thousands of deaths in the United States last year. The administration of US President Donald Trump has declared a strong crackdown on fentanyl and its precursors as part of its broader campaign against synthetic narcotics.

US Charge d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews said that individuals and organisations involved in the production and trafficking of fentanyl precursors into the US will face strict consequences. “The US embassy in New Delhi has revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership based on involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors,” Andrews stated.

Legal grounds for visa action

According to the embassy, the actions were taken under section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. These provisions allow the US government to revoke or deny visas for individuals linked to illegal activities.

"As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States," the embassy said.

It further clarified that executives tied to companies involved in fentanyl precursor trafficking will face extra scrutiny if they attempt to apply for visas in the future.

Strong message against drug trafficking

The embassy emphasised that the US is determined to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the country. “Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” Andrews added.

Stopping fentanyl trafficking is described as one of the top priorities of the US government. The embassy said it remains committed to working with India to address the growing challenge.

India-US cooperation in focus

The embassy also highlighted ongoing cooperation between Washington and New Delhi in combating drug trafficking. “We are grateful to our counterparts in the government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs,” the statement said.

The decision marks a significant step in US efforts to use immigration controls as a tool to pressure those accused of drug trafficking. The message is clear: business leaders and organisations found linked to the illegal drug trade will not be allowed access to the United States.