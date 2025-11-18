US Representatives Ami Bera and Joe Wilson have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognising the US-India strategic partnership. The measure highlights cooperation in defence, tech, and trade, and has garnered support from 24 original cosponsors.

US Representatives Democrat Ami Bera the longest-serving Indian American Member of Congress, and Republican Joe Wilson have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognising the strategic value of the historical partnership between the United States and India, according to the Washington DC Office.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recognising Decades of Deepening Cooperation

The resolution introduced on Tuesday (local time) underscores decades of deepening cooperation between two of the world's largest democracies across critical sectors, including defence, technology, trade, counterterrorism, and education. It also highlights India's vital role in promoting regional stability, economic growth, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"For more than three decades, it has been the policy of the United States under administrations of Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden to strengthen the strategic partnership with India, recognising its importance to regional stability, democratic governance, economic growth, and shared regional priorities," states the resolution.

Confronting 21st-Century Challenges

The measure calls for continued cooperation between the United States and India to confront 21st-century challenges--from counterterrorism and cyber threats to emerging technologies, the Washington DC Office noted. It also recognises the enduring people-to-people ties between the two nations, which continue to be strengthened by the Indian American diaspora.

Strong Bipartisan Backing

The resolution has garnered strong bipartisan support with 24 total original cosponsors. Additional supporters include Representatives Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA); Rich McCormick (R-GA); Deborah Ross (D-NC); Rob Wittman (R-VA); Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ); James Moylan (R-GU); Brad Schneider (D-IL); Young Kim (R-CA); Sanford Bishop (D-GA); Buddy Carter (R-GA); Shri Thanedar (D-MI); David Schweikert (R-AZ); Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL); Michael Baumgartner (R-WA); Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA); Bill Huizenga (R-MI); Brad Sherman (D-CA); Don Bacon (R-NE); Marc Veasey (D-TX); Andy Barr (R-KY); Ed Case (D-HI); and Jay Obernolte (R-CA). (ANI)