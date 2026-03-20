India condemned attacks on Gulf energy sites as 'deeply disturbing' and 'unacceptable' after Iran struck Qatar's LNG facilities. MEA's Randhir Jaiswal said this destabilises the global energy scenario and India is diversifying its supply.

India today said that the recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across the Gulf region are deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world.

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In response to media queries regarding attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days due to conflict between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that attacks against civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are unacceptable and need to cease. "India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he said.

Details of the Attacks and Impact

Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second at the largest liquefaction facility in the world. According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.

"In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it stated.

Israel had earlier struck Iran's South Pars Gas field. The attack on Iran's Gas field and Qatar's LNG facilities has sent energy prices up further, with little sign of any resolution to the conflict soon.

India's Strategy to Ensure Energy Security

With energy supplies getting increasingly impacted due to West Asia conflict, India on Thursday said it is diversifying its supply sources to ensure that people's fuel needs are met.

Answering queries during weekly media briefing here, Jaiswal said India is trying to buy LPG from everywhere and if it is available from Russia, the option would be exercised. He said India wants to have a wide range of options and is buying oil from various sources, including Russia. "We're trying to buy LPG from everywhere, wherever it's available. So if Russia is available, we'll go there too. Because the current situation is such that we have to ensure that our people's fuel needs are met... I can say that we want to have a wide range of options," Jaiswal said.

He said India has continuously emphasised that one of its priorities has been the need to ensure unimpeded transit of goods and energy. "We have also called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. We believe that these are priorities of a large part of the global community since the impact of the conflict is being felt globally," he said.

LPG Supply a 'Matter of Concern'

Jaiswal said energy shipping routes have been impacted and it is a matter of concern. "Energy shipping routes have been impacted. The supply of LPG is a matter of concern. Therefore, we are prioritising domestic consumption; their needs will be taken care of. Then we'll see how we supply LPG to commercial establishments. But that is a matter of concern because of the shortage of supply. We had two tankers which came recently. Those two tankers have given us more supply in the pipeline. We are also trying to diversify our sources, looking for LPG supply from other parts of the world. We are at it, we are working, and we'll do our best to secure our energy security needs," he said.

"We buy oil from across the world. If there are tankers coming from X part of the world or Y part of the world, it is normal. We'll have many more tankers coming because we are buying energy. We are buying oil, crude oil from various parts of the world, and we have a diversified option in this regard and this will continue. We are buying from various sources, including Russia. I don't know why it should become such a big news. There are several vessels which will be docking, and it's a continuous process," he added.

Answering a query, he said with latest escalation in conflict, LNG supply is going to be impacted. "It has been impacted because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But we are in discussion with several countries. We are in touch with all the stakeholders there to see how best we can secure our energy needs, and there can be unimpeded transit for our cargo," he said.

Repatriation of Indian Nationals from Iran

Answering a query on the number of Indians still in Iran, the Spokesperson said some people don't register themselves with the embassy. "So, our estimate was 9,011. Many of those students had returned before the attack began. Recently, about 882 Indian citizens, including students, some businesspeople, and pilgrims from here, are scheduled to return via Azerbaijan and Armenia. Of the 284 pilgrims who went, 280 have returned. They came via Armenia. Three-four more will also return in a day or two," he said.

"We have a large number of students, including girls from Kashmir who are studying medical education in Iran. We are trying our best. We had told everybody that before you reach the Azerbaijan border, please get in touch with the embassy so that they can help you cross the border... It is important that all Indian nationals who desire to cross the land border first get in touch with our embassy so that the process is smooth. Hopefully, over the next few days, all of them will be coming back home," he added. (ANI)