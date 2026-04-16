The US is 'reloading with more power' and will maintain its maritime blockade on Iran indefinitely, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced. He warned that military strikes could resume if Tehran rejects a potential peace agreement.

US Maintains Blockade, Threatens Military Action

The United States is "reloading with more power than before," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned during a Pentagon briefing on Thursday, asserting that the maritime blockade against Iran will be maintained "for as long as it takes."

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Secretary Hegseth cautioned that American forces are prepared to restart military strikes should Tehran decline a potential peace agreement. "For as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade," he stated, reiterating that the "US is reloading with more power than before." Highlighting the military's current readiness, the Secretary of War noted that forces have been positioned to commence combat operations if a diplomatic resolution is not reached, adding that the clear "message to Iran is: we are watching you."

Forces on High Alert for Combat

This high state of alert was further emphasised by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, who noted that during the current pause, the "US joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice."

Details of Maritime Restrictions

Providing specific details on the scope of these maritime restrictions, General Caine clarified that the measures are comprehensive. "Let me be clear: this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports," he said.

He further explained that the action constitutes a "blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," and that "enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters."

In line with this enforcement strategy, the General warned that US forces will actively target any Iranian-flagged vessels or ships attempting to provide "material support" to the country.

A Choice for Tehran: Prosperity or Conflict

While maintaining this military pressure, General Caine urged the leadership in Tehran to consider the long-term implications of their decision, noting that the regime can "choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge," which Washington hopes is the path taken "for the people of Iran."

However, he issued a final warning that "if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy." (ANI)