President Droupadi Murmu hosted Vietnam President To Lam, reaffirming the deep friendship between the two nations. They discussed expanding ties in defence, trade, and technology, and committed to strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hosted a banquet in honour of Vietnam President To Lam, who is on a three-day visit to India. Welcoming President Lam on his first State Visit to India, the President said that India and Vietnam share a deep friendship rooted in historical, civilizational, and cultural ties.

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The President noted that in recent years, India-Vietnam bilateral relations have expanded across high-level exchanges, defence and security cooperation, development partnership, and sectors such as trade, health, science and technology, and tourism.

Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

She referred to agreements and announcements made during the visit in important areas such as rare earth minerals, digital and financial technology, culture, and education and noted the two countries have decided to further strengthen relations through the "Joint Statement on Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." She said the bilateral trade has grown significantly, and India is keen to further expand trade in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.

Role in 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific

The President said that within the framework of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, India's relations with Vietnam are an important part of its 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. She appreciated Vietnam's participation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Defence and Security Cooperation

The President said that defence and security are important pillars of the India-Vietnam bilateral relations. She underlined India's commitment to working together with Vietnam to address shared challenges and promote regional peace and stability.

The two leaders agreed that close cooperation between India and Vietnam can bring immense benefits to people of the two countries. (ANI)