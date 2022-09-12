US PresidentJoe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

The White House had earlier announced that the US President would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday accepted the British invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, the White House said, "This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19."

"He will be accompanied by the First Lady," it said.

The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday observed one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. The national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan were flying at half-mast.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen had been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

A period of royal mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed by the Royal Family in due course.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She died on Thursday and her seven-decade-long reign came to an end. It has triggered questions regarding further proceedings and the transition of powers.