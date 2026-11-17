US President Donald Trump met with the leaders of India, Japan, and Australia in Manila during the ASEAN summit. This marks Trump's first Quad leaders-level meeting, aiming to strengthen strategic cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

US President Trump Meets Quad Leaders on Sidelines of ASEAN Summit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met leaders of the Quad grouping, comprising India, Japan and Australia, and joined them for a group photograph in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, ahead of the four-nation grouping's leaders-level meeting.

The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, bringing together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines. The engagement marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the regional engagements in Manila, where leaders are attending the ASEAN-related summits. The White House had listed the engagement as the "Quad Leaders' meeting" in Trump's official itinerary. Ahead of the meeting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had confirmed Trump's participation in the Quad engagement, alongside the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. "The fact that President Trump will be at ASEAN as well as at APEC, and that we'll have a Quad Leaders' Meeting as well," Albanese had said. He also expressed Australia's interest in reducing global conflicts, highlighting the economic repercussions of the war in Iran on countries across the region. The latest engagement follows the Quad foreign ministers' meeting held in Atlanta on October 31, during which the four countries announced further cooperation in emerging technologies, critical minerals, maritime security and investment. The ministers announced their intention to extend more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance to improve access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific. They also welcomed a USD 10 million US commitment towards developing infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries for recovering critical minerals from waste. On maritime security, the four countries underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with particular emphasis on the safe movement of commercial vessels and their crews. The previous in-person Quad leaders' summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024, under former US President Joe Biden. The declaration issued at the summit had envisaged India hosting the next leaders' meeting in 2025 and reaffirmed that "The Quad is here to stay". Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for the APEC meetings following his engagements in Manila.