US President Donald Trump lauded Quad leaders PM Modi and PM Takaichi as tough, phenomenol partners at the Manila summit. The bloc aims to strengthen supply chains, rare earth production, and economic security through new cooperative frameworks.

Trump Hails Quad Leaders Modi and Takaichi as Phenomenal and Tough

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump praised his fellow Quad leaders as "phenomenal people" and close friends ahead of their leaders' summit in Manila on Tuesday, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for their toughness. Speaking to reporters during a brief interaction alongside the Quad leaders, which also includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump underscored his longstanding personal rapport with the group when asked about his plans for the meeting. "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning," Trump said. "I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps."

Interrupting a follow-up question from the press pool, the US President offered a lighthearted nod to the resolve of his Indian and Japanese counterparts. "And by the way, he's a very tough man, just in case," Trump said, referring to PM Modi. "And she may be even tougher. And we're okay, too," he added, gesturing toward Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Manila gathering marks the first in-person Quad leaders' summit since 2024, taking place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit as the four Indo-Pacific nations look to deepen coordination on regional security and economic resilience.

Trump highlighted joint supply-chain momentum across the four-nation bloc. "We're doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we've never made before. We're gonna catch them within 10 months," Trump said, referring to dominant global suppliers. "Everything that we need, we'll have in 10 months. We're producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it."

Beyond the Quad discussions, reporters pressed Trump on his next stop in China for the APEC summit and his bilateral agenda with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Downplaying reported friction between his Commerce and Treasury secretaries over U.S. policy toward Beijing, Trump said the differing views were being managed smoothly. "No, no, they've handled that very well. It's two opinions. It's two lines of thought. They've handled it very well. It's going very well, and I look forward to being in China. We have some very important things to discuss," Trump said. The U.S. President also welcomed Nvidia’s decision to establish a new national security and export control oversight committee. Asked whether he had been in touch with the chipmaker regarding the move, Trump replied, "Yes. It's a good idea. It's a great company, it's a great idea."

Looking ahead to high-stakes diplomacy in China, Trump left the door open for a separate bilateral sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I don't know, but I would. If it's available, I would do that," he said. When asked for an update on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un potentially joining the gatherings, Trump initially emphasized his own role as Chinese President Xi Jinping's guest before confirming Kim's interest in attending. "I am the guest of President Xi. And I hear we're gonna have quite a landing. It's gonna be a beautiful thing," Trump said, adding on Kim: "He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens."

The summit—featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump (in his first Quad leaders' meeting of his current term), and the leaders of Japan and Australia, comes at a time of intensifying strategic competition and technological disruption across the Indo-Pacific. Described by Washington as a "partnership of action," the meeting is expected to deliver concrete frameworks aimed at institutionalising private-sector engagement, securing critical supply chains, and safeguarding regional security.

One of the clearest takeaways from Manila will be the Quad's shift from strategic talk to commercial action. To bridge that gap between convergence and execution, the four nations are expected to set up an inaugural Business Leaders' Forum, a new platform bringing together industry captains, policymakers and government officials. The focus will be deliberately economic: unlocking investment, pushing advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital infrastructure, with strategic sectors like semiconductors and critical minerals at the centre. And to make those deals bankable, the second piece is already lined up. Representatives of the four countries' export credit agencies will meet in Tokyo on November 18 to work out practical financing mechanisms for joint projects across the region. The initiative follows the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in October, where the four countries announced plans to strengthen private-sector engagement and cooperation on economic security.

Another expected outcome is the Super Intelligence Accelerator, which is aimed at advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced computing and related technologies to drive secure AI adoption and innovation across the Indo-Pacific. The initiative comes amid efforts by Quad members to expand access to trusted AI infrastructure and strengthen supply chains supporting emerging technologies.