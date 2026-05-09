US Central Command forces disabled two more Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, bringing the total to four disabled ships. The action is part of an ongoing US blockade, which has also redirected 57 commercial vessels in the region.
Earlier US Action Against Another TankerThis comes after US forces on May 6 disabled another Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, as it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.CENTCOM said an F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) targeted the vessel's rudder using several rounds from a 20mm cannon gun."All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran," the statement added.
CENTCOM Vows Full Enforcement of BlockadeCommenting on the operations, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said US forces remain committed to enforcing the blockade measures against vessels entering or leaving Iran."US forces in the Middle East remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran. Our highly trained men and women in uniform are doing incredible work," Cooper said.
Scope and Impact of Ongoing BlockadeFollowing this announcement, CENTCOM stated that as part of the blockade, multiple commercial vessels have been disabled, with 57 ships redirected to ensure compliance as of Friday.CENTCOM announced this development in a post on X, where it shared photographs of USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) operating in the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade efforts. It added that a total of four ships were disabled so far."Photos of USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) operating in the Middle East. The three destroyers are currently sailing in the Arabian Sea supporting the blockade against Iran. As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 57 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports," the post added.In another update, CENTCOM said there are currently more than 70 tankers being prevented by US forces from entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of the blockade."These commercial ships have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated USD 13 billion-plus," CENTCOM said in another post on X. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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