The United States is mulling a strike on Iran as early as this weekend, but President Donald Trump has yet to make the final decision, according to a report by CNN.

This follows the US and Iranian delegations meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss a high-profile nuclear deal.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand "far apart" on certain issues.

"There was a little bit of progress made, but we are still far apart on some issues. We expect the Iranians to come back with the details in the next couple of weeks. The president will continue to watch how this plays out," the press secretary said.

She said that diplomacy is the first option for US President Donald Trump before considering military action against Iran. Speaking to the media, the White House Press Secretary warned Iran, saying it would be wise for Iran to reach a deal with the US.

Major unrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran erupted on December 28, 2025, when wide-ranging demonstrations broke out across multiple cities in response to a crippling economic crisis marked by a sharply depreciating Rial and soaring inflation.

Protests began with shopkeepers and merchants closing businesses in Tehran and quickly spread nationwide, evolving into one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic establishment since the 1979 revolution.

The unrest stemmed initially from economic grievances but rapidly adopted political overtones, with many demonstrators demanding broader systemic change.

As protests intensified through December and into January, hard-line slogans and chants targeting the regime's leadership became widespread. The government responded with force, deploying security units and cutting off internet and telephone services nationwide on January 8, 2026, in an unprecedented communications blackout. World leaders described that move as an effort to "limit the ability of journalists, activists, and families of victims to document and share evidence of killings".

Internationally, the United States expressed support for the Iranian people's right to peaceful protest while condemning Tehran's use of violence. Washington has also expanded visa bans targeting Iranian officials over human-rights violations tied to the crackdown on dissent. Iranian officials, however, have dismissed foreign criticism as interference. Tehran's leadership has accused the United States, Israel and European powers of exploiting the crisis to foment instability and division within the country.

