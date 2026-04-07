Former diplomat Yogendra Kumar highlights rising pressure on the US ahead of midterms and its reluctance to deploy troops in Iran. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, threatening infrastructure if a deal isn't reached soon.

'Pressure building up' ahead of US midterms

Former Senior Diplomat Yogendra Kumar said that there's "a certain kind of pressure building up" ahead of the United States midterm elections in November as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

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Speaking with ANI, Yogendra Kumar mentioned that US is "reluctant" to deploy the ground troops in Iran, considering that Tehran is a "much bigger" challenge than what Washington has faced before. "The midterm elections are coming in November, but for that, the primaries have already started. Therefore, you can see a certain kind of pressure building up. On the other hand, there is a degree of reluctance to actually deploy ground troops. This can mean there can be serious casualties. Iran is so much bigger than Iraq."

Trump gives ultimatum to Iran

"He (Donald Trump) also mentioned that very soon, hopefully, I'll be able to announce something about some kind of an agreement," he added. Earlier, Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end "This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

Trump admitted that he was dealing with a "much more powerful Iran" when the conflict started on February 28, adding that the US has "decapitated" it, and that these steps should have been taken 47 years ago. "I think it is going fine, but we will have to see. You have to understand, we have been dealing with these people for 47 years. I'm standing here with a much more powerful Iran than a month ago, not anymore. Right now, they are decapitated," he said.

"This should've been handled by the seven presidents, and they are saying now that we should've done this a long time ago. It's not something I like doing," he added.

Trump's remarks came as part of his warning to Iran over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time). (ANI)