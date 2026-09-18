After months of unemployment, a man thought he had finally secured a fresh start. What happened before lunch on his first day left him searching for answers and sparked a wave of online reactions.

A US-based job seeker has sparked discussion online after revealing that he lost a newly secured position less than three hours into his first day, despite spending more than nine months looking for work.

The man shared his experience on Reddit, explaining that after nine and a half months of unemployment and the exhaustion of his benefits, he finally received an offer through a temporary staffing agency. The role reportedly paid more than his previous job, making it a major breakthrough after a difficult stretch.

According to his account, he prepared carefully for his first day. He showered the night before, laid out a brand-new polo shirt and arrived at the office eager to make a strong impression.

He said a supervisor welcomed him, introduced him to the workplace and showed him around the facility. The employee was particularly impressed by office amenities, including a stocked kitchen and bathroom, features he said he had not encountered in previous jobs.

The morning appeared to be progressing normally. After an introduction to the role, another employee began training him. However, the situation soon took an unexpected turn.

Dismissed Before Lunch

According to the post, the supervisor returned later in the morning and suggested he take an early lunch break. Around the same time, the employee conducting his training was called into a meeting.

When the trainer returned, she reportedly told him that she had other work to complete and asked him to remain seated for the time being. Shortly afterward, the supervisor again encouraged him to take lunch before noon.

As he was leaving the building, he received a call from the temp agency. The agency informed him that the company was ending the assignment immediately.

The reason he was given was “hygiene issues.”

The explanation left him confused. In the Reddit post, he said he had showered, was clean and well groomed, and had intentionally worn new clothing for his first day. He struggled to identify anything that could have prompted such a complaint.

Seeking clarity, he later spoke with friends, who reportedly told him they had not noticed any significant odor. One friend even stood close to him and detected only a slight smell of sweat.

The man also addressed potential concerns raised by commenters. He wrote that he brushes and flosses regularly, recently visited a dentist, does not smoke, lives in a smoke-free environment and had thoroughly cleaned himself before reporting to work.

Search For Answers Continues

What frustrated him most, he said, was the lack of explanation. Neither the company nor the supervisor provided additional details, leaving him without closure about what had gone wrong.

His story attracted sympathy from Reddit users. Some questioned whether hygiene was the real reason for the dismissal, while others suggested the company may have used it as a convenient explanation for ending the assignment.

Several commenters noted that if he had never previously received complaints about hygiene, there could have been other factors behind the decision.