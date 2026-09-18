A public punishment in Indonesia’s Aceh province has sparked fresh discussion after two people received 100 lashes under local Sharia regulations, with images from the event drawing widespread attention online.

A public caning carried out in Indonesia’s Aceh province has drawn widespread attention after a man and a woman received 100 lashes each following convictions under the region’s Sharia-based legal system.

The punishment took place in Banda Aceh on Thursday and was witnessed by a large crowd, including children. Images and videos from the event later spread across social media, prompting renewed discussion about the province’s use of public corporal punishment.

The pair had been convicted by the Banda Aceh Sharia Court last month in an adultery case. Under regulations enforced in Aceh, a range of offences can result in public caning punishments. These include gambling, alcohol consumption, adultery and certain interactions between unmarried men and women.

Photos from the punishment showed the woman visibly struggling during the caning. In several images, she appeared to be in distress as officials carried out the sentence. The man also faced difficulties during the process.

According to local reports, the caning of the male offender was temporarily halted after he received 60 lashes. Officials said the punishment was paused to allow him time to recover before proceedings continued.

Senior regional attorney’s office official Darma Mustika was quoted by local media as saying that health concerns may have contributed to the interruption.

Several Others Also Punished

The same public punishment session involved several other offenders who received fewer lashes for separate violations under Aceh’s local regulations.

According to reports, eight individuals were caned between 16 and 21 times for offences linked to social interactions at a birthday gathering. Authorities considered the conduct a violation of local Sharia rules governing interactions between unrelated men and women.

In a separate case, four people were punished with 22 lashes each for physical intimacy offences. Two others received seven lashes for being considered excessively close to a member of the opposite sex. Another individual was caned 20 times for consuming alcohol.

Aceh remains the only province in Indonesia that formally implements Sharia-based criminal regulations. Public caning is used as a legal punishment for a number of offences under those laws.

Authorities have previously said that public punishment serves both as a sentence for offenders and as a deterrent for others. The events are typically carried out in public locations where residents can watch.

The latest case comes only weeks after another public caning event in the same province, where four people were sentenced to 100 lashes each after being found guilty of having sexual relations outside marriage.

Images from Thursday’s punishment have again placed international attention on Aceh’s legal system and its continued use of public corporal punishment. While authorities maintain that the practice is part of local law enforcement, the scenes have generated significant discussion online because of the large public audience and the visible physical impact of the punishment on those involved.