A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Far East triggered tsunami warnings in the US, Japan, and Mexico. Hawaii, the US West Coast, and parts of Japan and Mexico were urged to evacuate coastal areas as waves up to 3 metres were expected.

Washington: The United States issued a tsunami warning for Hawaii and alerts for the entire US and Canadian West Coast after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System said, "A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii."

Tsunami warnings were also issued for the Aleutian Islands, while Guam and other Micronesian islands were placed under a tsunami advisory. Officials urged immediate evacuation and safety measures for all vulnerable coastal areas.

President Trump Urges Americans To "Stay Safe"

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, warning those in affected regions to remain vigilant:

“Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!”

First Tsunami Hits Northern Japan

In Japan, the first tsunami wave measuring 30 centimetres (one foot) struck the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported. Officials warned that larger waves could follow.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said waves of up to three metres could hit northern and eastern coastal regions, extending as far south as Wakayama, south of Osaka.

NHK interrupted programming with emergency coverage, urging residents to evacuate coastal areas. Footage showed vehicles leaving Matsushima in Miyagi prefecture as residents sought higher ground.

Mexico Mobilizes Authorities Amid Tsunami Warning

Mexico mobilised authorities at all levels of government to keep people away from Pacific beaches after tsunami warnings were issued.

The Mexican Navy cautioned that strong currents were expected at port entrances from Baja California in the northwest to Chiapas in southern Mexico, warning citizens to avoid entering the sea until the alert is lifted.

Tsunami Threat Across The Pacific Beyond the US, Japan, and Mexico, the US National Weather Service warned of tsunami risks to other countries, including the Philippines, Russia, Yap, the Marshall Islands, and additional Pacific nations.

Officials continue to urge coastal residents to stay away from shorelines until all warnings are cleared.