US issues urgent warning as 'imminent' extremist threat in Moscow sparks concern for American nationals

Tensions escalate as the United States issues a stark advisory, cautioning its citizens of an imminent extremist threat in Moscow. The urgent alert raises concerns over the safety of American nationals in the Russian capital, prompting increased security measures.

The US Embassy in Moscow has issued a safety directive to American nationals in Russia. The embassy has repeatedly requested US nationals to leave the country citing security threats amidst the ongoing conflict/war with neighbor Ukraine.

The American embassy has warned its nationals of an extremist attack in Moscow in the next 48 hours. It gave no further details about the intelligence input received but directed Americans to avoid participating in large gatherings, crowds citing an extremist attack could be in the plans.

US Embassy in its website shared, “The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”

Relations between the US and Russia have repeatedly gone down the order, especially after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin also revealed that the relations between the two historic rivals are at the worst level currently. This comes after the US-led West sanctions that have broken the Russian economy.

Economic sanctions from the West have virtually kicked out Russia from the global banking system which is highly dominated by the West. Moreover, the recent mysterious death of popular Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has contributed to the souring of relations. Alexei Navalny died on February 16 after returning from a walk in the Arctic Penal Colony.