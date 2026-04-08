US War Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the US had prepared to strike multiple targets in Iran, including bridges and power plants. This was part of Trump's threat to kill 'a whole civilisation' if a ceasefire was not reached on Tuesday.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday revealed that the United States had prepared to strike multiple targets in Iran, including bridges and power plants, as part of US President Donald Trump's plan to kill "a whole civilisation" in Iran if a ceasefire deal was not reached on Tuesday.

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US had targets 'locked and loaded' in Iran

During a news briefing at the Pentagon, alongside the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that they had their targets "locked and loaded," when asked about Trump's warning that "a whole civilisation will die" if an agreement was not reached.

"We had a target set, locked and loaded, of infrastructure, bridges, power plants," the War Secretary said. "They knew exactly the scope of what we were capable of," he added, referring to Iran.

This question was a reference to Trump's earlier statements, before the ceasefire deal, where he warned of wiping out "a whole civilisation" in Iran and further escalating to a potential for unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within the Islamic Republic.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, duirng the briefing, Hegseth further explained that Trump's warning was pivotal in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, leading to a two-week ceasefire. "(Trump) ultimately said, 'We can take it all from you. Your ability to export energy will be taken away and the United States military has the ability to strike those things with impunity.' That type of threat is what brought them to the place where they effectively said, 'Hey, OK, we want to cut this deal,'" he said.

Trump suspends attacks, announces two-week ceasefire

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he added. (ANI)