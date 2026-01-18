US Ambassador Sergio Gor concluded his Mumbai visit, meeting with political and business leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Mukesh Ambani, and N Chandrasekaran to bolster the US-India partnership in trade, technology, energy, and education.

In a post on X, he said, "Wrapping up a very successful trip to Mumbai! Great meetings with Devendra Fadnavis, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Tata Companies N Chandrasekaran, executives from India's pharmaceutical sector, and religious faith leaders. We're building strong momentum across trade, technology, education, energy, and resilient supply chains as the US-India partnership continues to grow!"

Ambassador's Engagements Across Mumbai

Earlier on Saturday, Gor visited the iconic Gateway of India during his visit to Mumbai and urged people to discover the splendour of the city.

In a post on X, he posted his picture with the Gateway of India in the backdrop and said, "Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai - a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic!"

Meeting with Maharashtra CM

On Saturday, Ambassador Gor met Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The two leaders discussed strategic priorities to build the relationship across areas such as trade, entertainment, tech and manufacturing. CM Fadnavis said on Saturday that he shared about some of the flagship and strategic initiatives, including Navi Mumbai International Education City. Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen the US-Maharashtra partnership.

Talks on Tech and Finance with RBI Governor

Earlier, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector. In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Discussion with Tata Chairman

Gor also met N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of the Tata Companies, during his visit to India. In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States." (ANI)