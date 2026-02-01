US President Donald Trump announced an immediate trade deal with India, reducing reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%. The move was welcomed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing strong bilateral ties.

US Envoy Welcomes Trade Deal Claim

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's claims regarding a trade deal with India, where Washington reduced the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In a post on X, following Trump's claims of a trade deal with New Delhi announced in a post on Truth Social, the US Ambassador said that the bilateral relationship between the two nations has "limitless potential".

Gor further said that Trump shares a close personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the US President "genuinely considers" the Prime Minister a "great friend". "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!" Gor wrote in his post.

Trump Details 'Immediate' Trade Deal on Truth Social

The remarks come after Trump claimed that the United States and India "have agreed to a trade deal", with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. He further claimed that the deal will come "effective immediately". In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, noting that the Prime Minister was one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India. The US President also claimed PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US However, the Indian government has not made any announcement about the trade deal with the US. Trump further claimed that India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US.

Trump's Full Statement

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," Trump's post read.

"The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

PM Modi Responds, Thanks Trump

Following Trump's claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%". "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also said that cooperation between the two major economies and the world's largest democracies serves the interests of their people and opens up vast opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration. "When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," the Prime Minister added.

