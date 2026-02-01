US Special Envoy Sergio Gor is visiting Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan for the B5+1 Business Forum to boost economic ties. His trip follows a visit to Turkmenistan. The envoy also praised a new US-India trade deal hailed by PM Modi and President Trump.

US Envoy's Central Asia Outreach

Ambassador Sergio Gor will visit Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from February 3-7, as per a press statement from the US State Department. Ambassador Gor, who is the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, during his time in Bishkek, will attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (collectively, the C5), plus the United States. The statement further noted that, in high-level discussions, he will emphasise the business community's essential role in advancing US-Central Asia cooperation.

In both Bishkek and Tashkent, Ambassador Gor will also meet with senior officials to explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral collaboration. "The United States is committed to fostering closer economic ties with the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan and developing innovative partnerships that promote stability and prosperity throughout the region", the statement concluded.

His visit to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan comes shortly after he had travelled to Turkmenistan from January 22 to January 23. Calling the visit positive, he wrote on X on January 27, "This morning I spoke with @SecRubio on recent positive developments in the region, including my recent trip to Turkmenistan. Thank you President Serdar Berdimuhamedow for the warm hospitality!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2016088327678493019?s=20

India-US Trade Deal Hailed

On Monday, shortly after the announcement of the trade deal between India and the USA, Ambassador Gor said hailed the development and wrote on X, "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2018375085661523976?s=20

The trade deal with the United States comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union. PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday. He later said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutual benefit. "President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said.

India and the European Union (EU) had on January 27 announced the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an important milestone in one of India's most strategic economic partnerships. (ANI)